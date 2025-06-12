Johnstown Tomahawks Restock Roster at NAHL Entry Draft

June 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Tomahawks made nine picks in the 2025 NAHL Entry Draft, adding size, skill, and depth across all positions. Here's a quick look at each selection:

Round 1, Pick 19 - Valters Budenieks (D)

Born: April 16, 2007 | Riga, Latvia

Position: Defense | Shoots: Left | Height: 6'3 ¬Â³ | Weight: 185 lbs

Team: New York Apple Core (EHL) / Utah Outliers (NCDC)

Round 2, Pick 47 - Kye Benoche (F)

Born: May 24, 2005 | Campbell River, BC, Canada

Position: Forward | Shoots: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 178 lbs

Team: Humboldt Broncos (SJHL)

Round 3, Pick 88 - Liam Bazner (D)

Born: May 2, 2006 | Trenton, MI, USA

Position: Defense | Shoots: Right | Height: 6'0 ¬Â³ | Weight: 180 lbs

Team: Niagara Falls Canucks (OJHL)

Round 4, Pick 120 - Derek Rhodes (F)

Born: 2006 | USA

Position: Forward

Team: Westminster Prep (USHS-Prep)

Round 5, Pick 136 - William Rob (F)

Born: August 2, 2007 | Montpelier, VT, USA

Position: Forward | Shoots: Right

Team: Holderness School (USHS-Prep)

Round 6, Pick 188 - Sean Leetch (F)

Born: September 20, 2005 | Boston, MA, USA

Position: Forward | Height: 6'1 ¬Â³ | Weight: 195 lbs

Team: Dexter Southfield (USHS-Prep)

Round 7, Pick 222 - Eli Heinze (F)

Born: August 3, 2005 | Santa Barbara, CA, USA

Position: Forward

Team: The Governor's Academy (USHS-Prep)

Round 8, Pick 256 - Easton Rooney (F)

Born: April 3, 2006 | White Bear Lake, MN, USA

Position: Forward | Height: 6'2 ¬Â³

Team: Sioux Falls Power 18U AAA

Round 9, Pick 230 - Andrew Hill (F)

Born: 2006 | Poughkeepsie, NY, USA

Position: Center | Shoots: Right | Height: 5'8 ¬Â³ | Weight: 137 lbs

Team: Norwich Sea Captains (NA3HL)

A strong mix of talent and character as Johnstown looks ahead to a competitive 2025-26 season.







