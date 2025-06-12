Johnstown Tomahawks Restock Roster at NAHL Entry Draft
June 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Johnstown Tomahawks News Release
The Tomahawks made nine picks in the 2025 NAHL Entry Draft, adding size, skill, and depth across all positions. Here's a quick look at each selection:
Round 1, Pick 19 - Valters Budenieks (D)
Born: April 16, 2007 | Riga, Latvia
Position: Defense | Shoots: Left | Height: 6'3 ¬Â³ | Weight: 185 lbs
Team: New York Apple Core (EHL) / Utah Outliers (NCDC)
Round 2, Pick 47 - Kye Benoche (F)
Born: May 24, 2005 | Campbell River, BC, Canada
Position: Forward | Shoots: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 178 lbs
Team: Humboldt Broncos (SJHL)
Round 3, Pick 88 - Liam Bazner (D)
Born: May 2, 2006 | Trenton, MI, USA
Position: Defense | Shoots: Right | Height: 6'0 ¬Â³ | Weight: 180 lbs
Team: Niagara Falls Canucks (OJHL)
Round 4, Pick 120 - Derek Rhodes (F)
Born: 2006 | USA
Position: Forward
Team: Westminster Prep (USHS-Prep)
Round 5, Pick 136 - William Rob (F)
Born: August 2, 2007 | Montpelier, VT, USA
Position: Forward | Shoots: Right
Team: Holderness School (USHS-Prep)
Round 6, Pick 188 - Sean Leetch (F)
Born: September 20, 2005 | Boston, MA, USA
Position: Forward | Height: 6'1 ¬Â³ | Weight: 195 lbs
Team: Dexter Southfield (USHS-Prep)
Round 7, Pick 222 - Eli Heinze (F)
Born: August 3, 2005 | Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Position: Forward
Team: The Governor's Academy (USHS-Prep)
Round 8, Pick 256 - Easton Rooney (F)
Born: April 3, 2006 | White Bear Lake, MN, USA
Position: Forward | Height: 6'2 ¬Â³
Team: Sioux Falls Power 18U AAA
Round 9, Pick 230 - Andrew Hill (F)
Born: 2006 | Poughkeepsie, NY, USA
Position: Center | Shoots: Right | Height: 5'8 ¬Â³ | Weight: 137 lbs
Team: Norwich Sea Captains (NA3HL)
A strong mix of talent and character as Johnstown looks ahead to a competitive 2025-26 season.
North American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2025
- David Mitchell Announced as Assistant Coach for the Aberdeen Wings - Aberdeen Wings
- Johnstown Tomahawks Restock Roster at NAHL Entry Draft - Johnstown Tomahawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.