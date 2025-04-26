Olenczak Wins It in OT; Sends Series to Game 5

April 26, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Rochester Jr. Americans by a final score of 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Tomahawks wasted no time getting on the board, opening the scoring just 40 seconds into the first period with a goal from Cullen Emery, assisted by Caden Olenczak. After last night's overtime thriller, Sam Blanton struck again, extending the Tomahawks' lead to 2-0 with help from Ryan Flaherty and Nick White. The first period ended with the Tomahawks holding a two-goal advantage.

There was no change on the scoreboard in the second period, but both teams generated their chances, with the Tomahawks outshooting the Jr. Americans 24-23. Goaltender - and recent Clarkson University commit - Nick Avakyan came up with a series of show-stopping saves to preserve the 2-0 Tomahawks lead after 40 minutes.

With just under two minutes remaining in regulation, Rochester found the back of the net to even the score and force overtime for the second consecutive night.

The intensity remained high as both teams battled for the crucial win, but it would be Caden Olenczak who rose to the occasion. Just two minutes into the overtime period, Olenczak buried the game-winning goal, assisted by Dylan Shane and Ryan Flaherty, igniting the Tomahawks' bench and sending the series to a decisive Game 5. The winner-takes-all matchup is scheduled for Monday night at 7 PM in Rochester. Fans won't want to miss a moment of the action - tune in live on NATV to catch all the excitement as these two teams leave it all on the ice!

Stay connected with your Johnstown Tomahawks and never miss a moment! Follow us on social media @tomahawkshockey for the latest news, behind-the-scenes content, game highlights, player features, and exclusive updates all season long-and into the offseason. Whether you're on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok, we're bringing the action straight to your feed. Join the conversation and show your support for your hometown team!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.