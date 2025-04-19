Tomahawks Drop Close Contest to Rochester

April 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Johnstown Tomahawks fell to the Rochester Jr. Americans by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night in game two of the second round of the Robertson Cup playoffs.

It was an all-out battle between the Johnstown Tomahawks and the Rochester Jr. Americans following a hard-fought game the night before. The teams traded chances in a fast-paced, back-and-forth opening frame, but neither could find the back of the net early on. With just under four minutes remaining in the period, Rochester struck first to take a 1-0 lead. The game was sent to an early intermission with 47 seconds left in the first after a pane of glass shattered, and the Tomahawks headed to the locker room trailing by one

Rochester wasted no time setting the tone, opening the scoring just 40 seconds into the first period to jump out to an early 2-0 lead. Despite the quick start from the Jr. Americans, the Tomahawks didn't back down. They found their footing and answered back with a goal of their own, trimming the deficit to 2-1 by the end of the second period. Both teams continued to push the pace, but strong goaltending and tight defense kept the scoring limited. After two periods of play, shots on goal leaned in Rochester's favor, 22-16.

Although it was a hard-fought battle in the third period, neither team would find the back of the net and the Rochester Jr. Americans would defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks, 2-1.

The Tomahawks are back on home ice next Friday night as they return to 1ST SUMMIT Arena for a 7:30 PM puck drop! After a tough stretch on the road, the Hawks are ready to bring the energy back to Johnstown and feed off the hometown crowd. It's shaping up to be an exciting night of hockey, and you won't want to miss a minute of the action.

Tickets are available now at www.johnstowntomahawks.com, or you can stop by the Tomahawks main office, located inside 1ST SUMMIT Arena. open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Whether you're a longtime fan or joining us for your first game, it's the perfect opportunity to cheer on the Hawks and be part of the electric game night atmosphere.

