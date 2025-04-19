Wolverines Take The First Playoff Game Against Ice Dogs

April 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines held on late to win game one of their opening round matchup against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Anchorage scored two goals in the second period and were backstopped to the win by a 31 save performance from goaltender Michael Manzi.

Following a scoreless first frame, the Wolverines found the back of the net twice in the second stanza. Cole Christian scored his first of the playoffs on a powerplay goal from the far side of the ice to give Anchorage the lead. Then, Danny Bagnole followed up with a shorthanded breakaway goal that would go on to be the game winner.

The Ice Dogs attempted to mount a comeback in the final frame, finally scoring their first of the night on the powerplay with just over three minutes remaining. Despite Fairbank's best efforts, the defensive structure of the Wolverines would withstand the home teams late onslaught. Anchorage skated away with a regulation win by a final score of 2-1.

Game two of the series will take place Saturday at 7:30 pm AKST. With the win, the Wolverines will have the chance to clinch round one at home next weekend at the Sully. Game two can be watched by selecting the AWAY feed on nahltv.com, or at the official Wolverines' watch party at Dave and Buster's.

