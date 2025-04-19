IceRays Edge Bugs Late to Take 2-0 Series Lead in South Division Semifinal

April 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (0-2) gave up a goal late in the 3rd period and dropped a 3-1 decision to the Corpus Christi IceRays in Game 2 to trail the South Division Semifinal series, 2-0 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

The IceRays struck first at 5:43 of the opening period as Carter Krenke got on a breakaway and fore-handed in his second goal of the postseason to put CC up 1-0. The Bugs responded at the 8:00 mark as Andrew Seminara got a rebound in front and smacked in his first tally of the playoffs to even the score, 1-1. SHV led in SOG, 13-11 after one.

The game stayed tied until the 14:57 mark when Stepan Kuznetsov raced into the RW circle and slinged in his second goal of the postseason to give Corpus Christi a dramatic 2-1 lead. The Bugs would then pull Nikola Goich in favor of an extra attacker in the final three minutes of the contest only for Cody Kempf to find space and slide in the EN goal to help close out a 3-1 IceRays victory over the Mudbugs and take a 2-0 series lead.

The Bugs and IceRays will shift their South Division Semifinal Series to Corpus Christi for Game 3 this Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from the American Bank Center.

