Bugs Fall in 3OT to IceRays in Game 1 of South Division Semifinals
April 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (0-1) fall in 3OT to the Corpus Christi IceRays, 2-1 and trail the South Division Semifinal series, 1-0 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.
The first two periods were full of close calls from both teams, but nothing to show for it. SOG favored the Bugs, 27-24.
The Bugs lit the lamp at 5:08 of the third as on the PP, it was Aidan Puley who poked home a rebound in front to put SHV up 1-0. CC would respond at 9:08 as Will Reardon would steer in his first of the playoffs to even the score, 1-1.
The game would go to a 3OT where the Captain Pierson Sobush would wrap around the GW goal at 1:50 to lift the Corpus Christi IceRays to a 2-1 victory over the Shreveport Mudbugs.
The Bugs and IceRays will continue their South Division Semifinal playoff series tomorrow night w/ Game 2 from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m.
