Avakyan Announces D1 Commitment to Clarkson

Johnstown Tomahawks Goaltender, Nick Avakyan, has announced his commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Clarkson University.

I'd like to thank the Johnstown Tomahawks organization for welcoming me with open arms from the moment I got here, said Avakyan. The coaching staff has done an unbelievable job with my development on the ice and especially mentally. Nick Mish has worked with me every day and enhanced my skills and goaltending knowledge. My teammates have battled hard and gave me the opportunity to shine. This is a team achievement if anything. Let's go Hawks!

California native Nick Avakyan has been a key contributor for the Tomahawks since joining the team in November. The goaltender appeared in 25 games this season, recording an impressive 2.41 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He also earned a shutout and consistently provided a strong, reliable presence in the net. Before his time in Johnstown, Avakyan spent three seasons in the WHL, gaining valuable experience at the major junior level. His performance this year also earned him a call-up to the USHL, where he suited up for the Sioux City Musketeers.

I'm so happy and proud of Nick. This commitment is a true testament to his relentless work ethic and the dedication he brings every single day, said Johnstown Tomahawks Head Coach and General Manager, Jared Kersner, on Nick Avakyan. Since joining our team, he's been outstanding-everything you look for in a goaltender. He brings a calming presence, controls the pace of the game, manages rebounds, catches cleanly with both his glove and body, and possesses elite puck-handling skills.

Avakyan will head to Potsdam, New York, this fall to join Clarkson University, suiting up for the Golden Knights-one of the oldest programs in college hockey. The team plays its home games at Cheel Arena and competes in the ECAC Hockey conference.

