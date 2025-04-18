IceRays Survive Triple OT Thriller in Shreveport, 2-1

April 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (3-0) outlasted the Shreveport Mubugs (0-1) in the longest game in franchise history on a game winning goal from Pierson Sobush in triple overtime to take game 1 at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum on Friday night. It was Sobush's second overtime winner of the season and first career overtime winner in the postseason.

The opening period provided some anxious moments early for the IceRays when the first shot from Shreveport rang off the post behind Goalie Benji Motew. Fortunately for the IceRays and Motew the iron was their friend in the early going as Corpus Christi settled into game one. The Mudbugs finished the period with 15 shots but had yet to solve Motew after 20 minutes. The IceRays had a flurry of chances late in the period following a failed power play ending the frame with eight shots on Mudbugs Goalie Nikola Goich. A scoreless 1st period sent both teams to the dressing room in search of the game's first goal.

A goaltending duel broke out in the 2nd period again as Motew and Goich were putting on a show in the middle frame. After forty minutes Motew and Goich made a combined 51 saves in the contest as either side was unable to solve the man in the crease. The IceRays took the lone penalty in the period loading up a Mudbugs power play that was unable to convert. Just like the 1st period we went to final period of regulation in a scoreless tie.

The 3rd period featured both goals in regulation with the Mudbugs opening the scoring on their second power play of the night as Aiden Puley plopped home a rebound to beat Motew and make it 1-0 Shreveport. The IceRays started to tilt the ice in response and four minutes later a puck rattled around in front of Goich was knocked home by Will Reardon to pull the IceRays back to level at one a piece. That score would hold after 60 minutes sending us to sudden death overtime.

It took not one, not two, but three overtime periods before the overtime winner from Corpus Christi. Motew and Goich battled the entire night, and it was Goich who blinked next. Pierson Sobush drove wide on his defender, circled the net and tucked home a wraparound past Goich for the game winner and sealing a 2-1 come from behind victory for the IceRays in game 1.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.