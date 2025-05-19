IceRays Head Coach & General Manager Sylvain Cloutier Resigns

May 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







Corpus Christi TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League announce today that Head Coach & General Manager, Sylvain Cloutier has resigned from his positions with the organization.

Coach Cloutier has decided to focus on his family and his personal situation, as he has been transient over the last several seasons and wants to spend more time at home and with his family.

In a prepared statement, Cloutier said, "To the amazing fans of the Corpus Christi IceRays, it's with a heavy heart that I say goodbye. This season has been a journey I'll never forget, and your unwavering support has meant everything to me and the team. While I'm not returning next season, I'll always carry the memories of our time together. Thank you for your passion, your energy, and for making this experience so special. I'll forever cherish the IceRays and the incredible community that surrounds them."

Managing Partner and team Chief Operating Officer George Manias added "It is an unfortunate situation, as we had made him an offer to return and we had a vision for him to be our leader on the ice for the long term with the organization as we take over operations. We do, however, understand and can appreciate his position to focus on family. We will begin a search for our new Head Coach immediately and feel we won't miss a beat with all the worthy candidates out there and that will want to call Corpus Christi home. We wish Sylvain nothing but the best moving forward and appreciate all he has done with the team is his tenure."

The IceRays plan to make some quick decisions as they do their due diligence to find the perfect fit, as the NAHL entry Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11th.

The IceRays are planning a press conference at the American Bank Center on or around June 17th to introduce the new managing partners CEO Steve Donner and COO George Manias and hope to also introduce their new coach to the community at that time as well. Further details are to be announced soon.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2025

IceRays Head Coach & General Manager Sylvain Cloutier Resigns - Corpus Christi IceRays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.