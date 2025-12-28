IceRays Drop Opener to Brahmas, 6-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Despite Johnny Maruna's three-point night, the Corpus Christi IceRays (13-14-3) losing streak extends to three games after dropping the series opener to the Lone Star Brahmas (21-5-4) by a final score 6-3 Saturday night at the Hilliard Center.

Scoring started early and often in the opening frame when Lone Star converted on the game's first power play, with Loic Nasreddine giving the Brahmas a 1-0 lead. The IceRays responded minutes later as Johnny Maruna surprised the defense with a shot from the corner that beat Brahmas goaltender Nicolas Rempel to tie the game at 1-1. The tie was short-lived, however, when Leo Isaksson capitalized on a Corpus Christi mistake to put Lone Star back in front, 2-1.

The IceRays fought back later in the period with a beautiful passing sequence that ended with Easton Swift burying his ninth goal of the season to even the score at 2-2. A pair of penalties against the IceRays followed, putting the NAHL's top-ranked power play back to work, and the Brahmas capitalized as Vincenzo Capano notched his tenth goal of the season to make it 3-2.

Lone Star extended its lead early in the second period when Jackson Vaites deflected a shot in front, giving the Brahmas a 4-2 advantage and forcing the IceRays to pull net-minder Griffin Davis. The IceRays went on to control much of the frame, outshooting the Brahmas 10-2 at one point, but were unable to solve Rempel and cut into the deficit. Corpus Christi survived another penalty kill midway through the period to preserve the score heading into the final twenty minutes.

An early penalty taken by the IceRays put the Brahmas back on the man advantage, where they converted for the third time on Loic Nasreddine's second goal of the night. The IceRays have now surrendered three power-play goals in back-to-back games. Corpus Christi got one back on an Andrej Paricka power-play goal to make it 5-3, but the Brahmas responded minutes later to restore a three-goal cushion on Dylan McFadden's second goal of the season. Rempel finished the night with 20 saves as the Brahmas took the series opener by a final score of 6-3.

