Ice Wolves Top Jackalopes

Published on December 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 5-2 Saturday, December 27.

The Ice Wolves opened the scoring when Nayan Pai scored in the first 30 seconds for the one goal lead. Tyler Hess would finish a pass from Andy Earl 1:13 into the game it was 2-0 after the first period. The Jackalopes would score the lone goal in the second courtesy of Nicholas Puricelli. Sean Gibbons would restore the Ice Wolves two goal lead with just 5:48 to go in the third period. Cayden Joramo would add another goal for the 4-1 lead. The Jacks would get one back with the extra attacker to make it a 4-2 contest. Nayan Pai would find the empty net for his fourth goal of the weekend and seal the 5-2 victory.

The Ice Wolves will play again January 2, 2026 in Shreveport to take on the Mudbugs.







