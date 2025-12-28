Warriors Push Past Bugs to Close out 2025

Published on December 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







A 4-goal 1st period for Oklahoma pushed the Warriors past the Bugs (13-12-3-3) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at Hirsch Coliseum.

Johnathon Berndt opened up the scoring for the Bugs early in the first period. The Warriors then followed up with 4 goals of their own, taking a 4-1 lead into the intermission. Chase Secriskey found the back of the net in the second after a penalty kill and that would be the final tally.

The Mudbugs are back at home for a weekend series against the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Friday night's puck drop scheduled for 7:11pm on Cancer Awareness Night at Hirsch Coliseum.







