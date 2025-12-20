Brahmas Swarm Bugs in Series Opener

The Shreveport Mudbugs (12-10-6) gave up four unanswered goals and couldn't recover falling 4-1 to the Lone Star Brahmas at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

After a scoreless opening period, the Bugs broke the ice at 6:10 of the second when Grayson Gerhard slapped home a rebound in front to put SHV up 1-0. LSB responded w/ a pair of goals after that to take a 2-1 edge after two.

The Brahmas added a pair of goals in the third to complete a 4-1 victory over the Mudbugs in another heated affair between the two resulting in a boatload of penalties.

The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







