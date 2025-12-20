Jr. Americans Strike Early, Shut out Hat Tricks in Series Opener

Published on December 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Rochester Jr. Americans scored three first-period goals and went on to blank the visiting Danbury Hat Tricks, 5-0, in the opening game of their two-game series on Friday night. It marked the second time in four games that the Hat Tricks were held scoreless.

Rochester opened the scoring at the 11:33 mark of the first period when Sam Schulter, recently acquired from the Chippawa Steel, finished a centering pass from Ryan Flaherty with a wrist shot that beat Danbury goaltender Luke Brassil high blocker side. The play was set up by Ryan Shaw, who carried the puck deep into the zone before moving it back to the point.

The Jr. Americans doubled their lead just under three minutes later. Konnor Powell collected a loose puck near his own blue line, skated end-to-end, and snapped a wrist shot from the near-side faceoff circle that again beat Brassil high blocker side to make it 2-0.

Rochester struck once more late in the period while shorthanded. After Max St. Pierre was sent off for holding, Colin Dustin picked up the puck near his own blue line, accelerated through the neutral zone, and fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot past Brassil for his 10th goal of the season. The tally marked the fourth shorthanded goal allowed by Danbury this year and gave Rochester a 3-0 lead after one.

Parker Stockseth then replaced Brassil in goal.

Rochester added two more goals in the third period, with Owen King and Corson Maguire finding the back of the net to round out the scoring.

Brassil and Stockseth combined to stop 25 of 30 shots for Danbury, while Rochester netminder Florian Wade turned aside all 24 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season.







