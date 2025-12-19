Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues
Published on December 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Game two between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Springfield Jr. Blues gets underway this afternoon with a 4:05 p.m. AKST puck drop at the Nelson Center.
The Wolverines look to bounce back after yesterday's tough loss. With two of Springfield's five goals coming on the man advantage, expect a more disciplined Anchorage squad tonight, with a key focus on staying out of the box and controlling the pace at even strength.
Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or join the Wolverines watch party at Dave & Buster's.
