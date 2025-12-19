Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues

Published on December 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Game two between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Springfield Jr. Blues gets underway this afternoon with a 4:05 p.m. AKST puck drop at the Nelson Center.

The Wolverines look to bounce back after yesterday's tough loss. With two of Springfield's five goals coming on the man advantage, expect a more disciplined Anchorage squad tonight, with a key focus on staying out of the box and controlling the pace at even strength.

Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or join the Wolverines watch party at Dave & Buster's.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.