Springfield Blank Wolverines in Afternoon Showdown

Published on December 19, 2025

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines fell to the Springfield Jr. Blues this afternoon, marking their first shutout loss of the season.

Both teams were scoreless through the first period, but Springfield broke through on the power play after Sam Evert took a tripping minor for the Wolverines. The Jr. Blues added another goal with just 20 seconds remaining in the frame.

Late in the third, the Wolverines pulled goaltender Liam Ernst to gain a man advantage, but Springfield capitalized on the empty net to secure their third goal.

The two teams wrap up the series tomorrow with a 3:05 p.m. AKST puck drop at the Nelson Center.







