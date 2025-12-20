Rhinos Edge Ice Wolves, 4-3, in Overtime

Published on December 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The El Paso Rhinos defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-3 in overtime Friday, December 19. The Rhinos opened the scoring with Troy Hunka 3:27 into the period. The Ice Wolves would tie it up at one when Sean Smith scored on the powerplay at the halfway mark of the period. During the second period the Rhinos would once again take the lead with a powerplay goal of their own from Ian Kastamo. The Ice Wolves would once again find the equalizer on the powerplay this time from Aiden Connell. The third period would see the Rhinos take their third lead of the game with a goal from Kamden Kaiser. Noah Teng would score his first NAHL goal to tie the game up for the third time and force overtime. During overtime, Nolan Smith would find the game winning goal putting home a rebound for the 4-3 victory in the Rhinos favor. The teams meet again Saturday, December 20 for the teddy bear toss game! You can get your tickets at tickets.nmicewolves.com.







