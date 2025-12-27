Ice Wolves Triumph Over Jackalopes, 5-3

Published on December 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 5-3 Friday, December 26. The Jackalopes opened the scoring when Brandon Catalano put home his own rebound. Nayan Pai would answer back just 34 seconds later in his return to the lineup. Stanley Hubbard would score on the only powerplay of the game for the 2-1 lead after the first period. Alex Thomas would tie the game for the Jackalopes just 1:21 into the second period. The captain, Sean Gibbons would score his first of the game late in the second period to regain the one goal advantage. However, Jack L'esperance would tie the game at three just 1:09 later. With the game tied at three in the third period Sean Gibbons would net his second of the game and score the eventual game winning goal. Nayan Pai would add one more in the empty net for the 5-3 victory. The teams will meet again Saturday, December 26 at 6:00pm CT 5:00pm MT and you can watch all of the action on NATV by selecting away audio.







