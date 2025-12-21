Ice Wolves Edge Rhinos, 5-4

Published on December 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the El Paso Rhinos 5-4 Saturday, December 20. The Ice Wolves would get on the board first as the captain, Sean Gibbons would score the teddy bear toss goal to put his team up 1-0. The Rhinos would answer three minutes later when Ian Kastamo would find the back of the net. The second period saw Gibbons score his second goal of the game and restore the Ice Wolves advantage 2-1. The Rhinos would score two goals in the final six minutes of the second from Chase Nyitray and Ethan Woolcott. The Ice Wolves would start the third period with a bang as Gibbons would score his third goal of the game for the hattrick. Andy Earl would follow up with a powerplay goal for the fourth Ice Wolves goal of the night. Sean Gibbons would find the back of the net once again for his fourth of the game. The Rhinos would get one more to make it a 5-4 game with just under 11 minutes remaining in the game. Jackson Silverberg and the Ice Wolves stood tall and earned the victory. The four-goal game by Sean Gibbons is the first ever in franchise history.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.