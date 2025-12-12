First Responders to be Honored at Upcoming NM Ice Wolves Home Games December 19-20

Published on December 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced the team is honoring first responders at upcoming home games on Friday and Saturday, December 19-20 with the team wearing custom first responder jerseys. The game-worn jerseys will be available for fans and collectors on DASH Auctions starting at 12pm MT Thursday, December 18 and close at 7pm MT Sunday, December 21 with all proceeds donated to the Ten-82 Foundation. The jerseys from First Tactical feature logos from local first responder agencies including the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire and Rescue, Rio Rancho Police Department, Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue, Bernalillo County Sheriff Office, Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, Albuquerque Ambulance Services and the New Mexico State Police. Ten-82 and First Tactical logos are also prominently displayed on the team's special jerseys.

The NM Ice Wolves will wear the unique first responder jerseys Friday and Saturday, December 19-20, 2025 at the Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque with both games against South Division rival El Paso Rhinos starting at 6:30pm MT. Just before Friday's game representatives from all first responder agencies displayed on the jerseys as well as Steve Shaw from First Tactical and Ryan Tafoya from the Ten-82 Foundation for a pregame ceremonial faceoff.

Saturday's game features the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss for the Bernalillo County Sheriff Office. Fans are asked to bring new or lightly used stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the NM Ice Wolves score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be used by deputies as emotional support for kids in troubled situations.

At the games on December 19-20, first responders will receive a 15% discount at the Center Ice Grill and Chilly's Pro Shop upon presentation of a valid first responder ID. The discount applies to all items in Chilly's Pro Shop, including sale, and is only valid in person.

Ten-82 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to assisting first responders in need of assistance due to injury or illness. Ten-82 was founded in 2008 by Law Enforcement officers from Rio Rancho Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office determined to help fellow first responders and currently assists police, fire, and military personnel when they find themselves in times of hardship. The Ten-82 team is made up of dedicated individuals who are passionate about supporting our everyday heroes. From its volunteers to board members, everyone at Ten-82 is committed to the mission.

First Tactical© makes functional gear created for professionals. Guided by the principles of innovation and reliability, First Tactical works first-hand with real-world users to create durable products that meet the needs of public safety.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state of the art dedicated production facility.

Single game tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.