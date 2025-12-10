IceRays Top Ice Wolves

Published on December 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Corpus Christi IceRays defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-1 Tuesday, December 9. After a scoreless period that saw the goaltenders stop all 16 shots, the IceRays got on the board first with a powerplay goal from Johnny Maruna for the lead after two periods. The IceRays would add two more in the third period from Easton Swift and Justin Thibault for the 3-0 lead. The Ice Wolves would pull Jackson Silverberg and get one past Xander Miceli courtesy of Stanley Hubbard to make it a 3-1 game. Justin Thibault would find the empty net for his second of the game and seal the 4-1 victory for the IceRays. The Ice Wolves now travel to North Richland Hills, Texas for two games against the Brahmas on December 12 and December 13 and you can watch on NAHLTV by selecting the away audio.







