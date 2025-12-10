Vladislav Bryzgalov Called up to USHL with Chicago Steel

Published on December 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are pleased to announce that goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov has been called up to the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

The Haddonfield, New Jersey, native has posted a 9-3-2 record in 14 starts this season, along with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, already matching his win total from last year. Bryzgalov has been outstanding over his last five starts (4-0-1), averaging 37.6 saves per game, highlighted by a 51-save performance in his most recent outing. He also earned NAHL South Division 1st Star of the Week honors on October 27.

"We're incredibly proud of Vlad and the work he's put in since joining our organization," said IceRays Chief Exectuive Officer Steve Donner. "His commitment, consistency, and competitive drive have been evident all season, and this call-up is a testament to his growth. We're excited to see him take this next step in his development."

The United States Hockey League (USHL) is classified as Tier I junior hockey serving as a premiere development ground for elite talent. The league has produced more NCAA Division I players and NHL draft picks than any other league.

Donner Added, "We are actively working on acquiring a goaltender to fill a roster spot from Vlad's departure."

