IceRays Acquire Forward Chayse Laurie in Trade with Johnstown

Published on December 3, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Chief Executive Officer Steve Donner announced today that the team has acquired forward Chayse Laurie from the Johnstown Tomahawks in exchange for forward William Stewart.

"We're excited to bring Chayse into our organization," Donner said. "He's a young forward with a strong compete level and real playmaking upside. His performance so far this season shows the kind of impact he can have, and we believe he'll fit seamlessly into our group and the culture we're building."

Laurie, 19, is in his rookie season in the NAHL and has appeared in 13 games with Johnstown, recording four assists. The Las Vegas, Nevada native previously played the 2024-25 season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Gulf Prairie Storm, where he totaled 12 goals and 44 points across 54 games. He added another 13 points in 12 playoff games, helping drive the Storm's postseason run.

The team thanks William Stewart for his hard work and contributions both on and off the ice and wishes him success in his future with Johnstown.

The IceRays are back on the road next week for their first trip to Odessa to take on the Jackalopes on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT followed by 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. Tune in to the game live on NAHLTV or listen by downloading the Retro Radio CC App on your favorite smart device. Pregame show begins 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

Corpus Christi hosts the Oklahoma Warriors at the Hilliard Center on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20. Saturday is our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night benefitting Nate's Next Kid Up! Bring a new stuffed animal and when the IceRays score their first goal, let those Teddy Bears fly!

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID. Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







