Warriors Sign First Tender of the Year, Max Gagnon

Published on December 3, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, NOVEMBER 24TH, 2025 - The Oklahoma Warriors are pleased to announce their first tender signing of the year, Max Gagnon, from Newbury, MA. Max is an '07 forward currently playing for Tilton Prep.

Welcome to Oklahoma, Max!







North American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.