Warriors Sign First Tender of the Year, Max Gagnon
Published on December 3, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, NOVEMBER 24TH, 2025 - The Oklahoma Warriors are pleased to announce their first tender signing of the year, Max Gagnon, from Newbury, MA. Max is an '07 forward currently playing for Tilton Prep.
Welcome to Oklahoma, Max!
Check out the Oklahoma Warriors Statistics
North American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025
- Warriors Tender '07 Forward, Lucas Husted-Edwards - Oklahoma Warriors
- Warriors Sign First Tender of the Year, Max Gagnon - Oklahoma Warriors
- IceRays Acquire Forward Chayse Laurie in Trade with Johnstown - Corpus Christi IceRays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma Warriors Stories
- Warriors Tender '07 Forward, Lucas Husted-Edwards
- Warriors Sign First Tender of the Year, Max Gagnon
- Warriors Take Brahmas to the Brink in Thanksgiving-Eve Showdown
- 3-Goal Second Period Vaults Jackalopes to Road Sweep of Oklahoma
- Warriors Fall in Marathon Game vs Odessa