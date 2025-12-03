Warriors Tender '07 Forward, Lucas Husted-Edwards

Published on December 3, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, DECEMBER 3RD, 2025 - The Oklahoma Warriors are announcing the tendering of '07 Forward, Lucas Husted-Edwards, of Trumbull, CT. Husted-Edwards currently plays for Kent Prep and with the 18U AAA Yale Jr. Bulldogs.

Welcome to Oklahoma, Lucas!







North American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.