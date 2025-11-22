Warriors Fall in Marathon Game vs Odessa

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - The Oklahoma Warriors dropped game one against Odessa 3-2 in a 12-round shootout on Friday night. It was an eventful game with both teams pushing the pace on the ice to an intense level. The scoring started with Oklahoma's Everett James, who was in his first career North American Hockey League game, as he jammed in a loose puck to give Oklahoma the early lead. James, who is an '09, had totaled over 50 points in under 25 games for his 18U AAA Phoenix Jr. Coyotes this season. Everett's first goal is also the youngest goal scored by a Warrior in program history. The Jackalopes would answer with a goal of their own in the second period, and then another on the power play in the third to take the lead. The Warriors would not back down however, as Mason Wright would score on an ensuing Warrior power play to tie the game once more. At 2-2 both teams had close chances throughout the rest of the game and overtime, but neither could find the back of the net. Heading to the shootout, it was yet again, another tough time finding twine. It took 12 rounds, but the Jackalopes were finally able to get one past Billy Stuski and goaltender Kevin Jones was stupendous in net, stopping the Warriors' 12th try. Despite the loss, Billy Stuski had another terrific start for Oklahoma. he made 46 saves in the game, surely keeping Oklahoma in it and securing his team a point. Both teams square off tomorrow night for "Kids Night" at the Blazers Ice Centre. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

