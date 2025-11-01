New Mexico Bests Oklahoma on Halloween, Shuts out Warriors 4-0

Published on October 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, OCTOBER 31ST, 2025 - The Oklahoma Warriors were defeated 4-0 by the New Mexico IceWolves at the Blazers Ice Centre on Friday night. It was unfortunately a night of tricks rather than treats for Oklahoma as the offense unfortunately couldn't get going for the Warriors. The IceWolves scored two in the second and then added two more in the third (including an empty net) to hold the lead. Tonight was the first time Oklahoma has been shut out this season. The Warriors will look to rebound from tonight's defeat and earn a series split with New Mexico tomorrow night at 7:00 pm.

