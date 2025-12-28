Warriors Win! Warriors Secure Series Split with 4-Goal First Period

Published on December 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

SHREVEPORT, LA - The Oklahoma Warriors split the series finale with the Shreveport Mudbugs on Saturday night as they defeated Shreveport by a score of 4-2. Oklahoma went down early, but fought back hard in the 1st period with 4 unanswered goals. The first goal came at the hands of John Kelly shorthanded, as a PP breakdown for Shreveport gave the Warriors a 2-on-1 and Kelly buried the chance. Shortly after, the Warriors would strike again with Jackson Hone off of a faceoff. Several minutes would tick by and the Warriors found twine yet again. Kyle Sorensen struck on the power play, his 4th power play goal in 4 games as Oklahoma built up their lead. The goal was Sorensen's 19th of the year. Even after 3 goals, the Warriors were not done yet. William-Francisco Parent orchestrated a terrific chance around the Shreveport netminder and found a wide open Hone to score the Warriors' 4th of the frame. It is the 2nd highest scoring period of the season for Oklahoma who had 5 against Amarillo back in October. The Mudbugs would answer in the 2nd period a goal, but after that, the Warrior defense shut things down. Billy Stuski was once again absolutely tremendous for Oklahoma. He made 36 saves in the win, his 5th in his last 6 starts. Stuski will be rightfully nominated for Goaltender of the Month in the NAHL after the weekend. The Warriors are off next weekend for their last break of the season. The next time they take the ice will be in El Paso for their first road series with the Rhinos on January 16th.

