Rhinos Rout Wranglers 4-2

Published on October 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 4 @ Amarillo Wranglers 2 - Happy Halloween Rhinos Fans! We're on the road this week as we head on over to go head-to-head with the Amarillo Wranglers. Puck Drop was earlier than usual today, dropping at 10 in the morning on Wrangler Ice and the Rhinos were ready to tussle. Jackson Potulny takes point today and earns himself a goal at a little under six minutes in to the first period. Wranglers take a couple penalties over the next few minutes while the Rhinos keep the fight going. with 3:44 left on the clock Ethan Woolcott takes the second goal of the day for a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

Wranglers didn't take kindly to these early goals though and as tensions rose in the second period they could no longer contain the energy. A brawl broke out on the ice, not too big, but big enough to give a roughing penalty over to the Wranglers. Even while down on momentum Amarillo brings it back with two goals in two minutes as Caden Hegarty and Alfons Jentler tie up the game by the 6:37 mark. Rhinos do manage to take back the lead with Brendan Murray stealing a goal with just over a minute to go in the second, putting El Paso up 3-2 by seconds' end. Woolcott takes one final goal with 10:12 left on the clock and Rhinos double their score over the Wranglers for a 4-2 lead, securing the victory in Game #1.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.