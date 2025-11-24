Holidays at the Ice Rink

Published on November 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Holidays at the Ice Rink is upon us! Join us at the Rhinos Arena for extra holiday ice skating hours on real ice!

The El Paso Hockey Association hosts additional public skating hours at the El Paso Rhinos Ice Rink throughout the holiday season for all to enjoy! No long lines and extended hours make for the perfect family and friends outing!

Extended hours begin this Thanksgiving week, with Public Skating open from 12-3pm Monday, Nov. 23rd through Sunday, Nov. 30th. Admission is $18 for three hours; on Sundays admission is $20 for 2 people. Skates are included with the fee.

Stay tuned on the El Paso Hockey Association's Instagram @epha_rhinos_hockey for current hours and special skating events, like Skating with Grinch and Santa! For more info, visit elpasoicerink.com.







