Wranglers Top Rhinos 5-4 in Year End Game #1

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 4 @ Amarillo Wranglers 5 - We've reached the end of the year folks, but we've still got one more series to go! Rhinos are off to Amarillo this weekend to face off against the Wranglers for Game #1 of the final couple games of 2025! Wranglers take the early lead tonight with Jake Boulanger stealing the first goal of the night. Wranglers hold on to a 1-0 lead for the majority of the period but Brendan Murray ties it at 1-1 with just over five minutes to go. Amarillo doesn't want this stalemate to last and Caden Hegarty takes back the lead, but with a last second goal from the Rhinos' Tommy Shore we're tied once more at 2-2.

After the exchange in blows in the first period we return to the ice after intermission where Amarillo decides they need to take the initiative. Boulanger and Hegarty both take two goals in under a minute past the halfway point in the game and double their lead to 4-2 over the Rhinos by the end of the second period. Deep in the third the Rhinos are looking for opportunities and Kamden Kaiser takes back-to-back goals, bringing the game back to another tie. With time ticking down and the board reading 4-4 the Wranglers make their final move with Kirill Evstigneev taking the game-winning goal with 6:23 left in the period.

Wranglers take Game #1 with a 5-4 lead over the Rhinos.







