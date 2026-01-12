Rhinos & Warriors Split Series

Published on January 12, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Oklahoma Warriors 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - Happy New Year! 2026 is here and we've still got half a season to go Rhinos fans! Warriors are in town this weekend for the first of two games here in Rhino Country!

Saturday: Oklahoma Warriors 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 3 - Puck dropped for Game #2 tonight right at 7:00 PM and an explosion of action followed suit. Rhinos take control of the puck early on and we see our first goal of the night just five and a half minutes into the game with Ian Kastamo sinking it past Warrior defense. Rhinos lead 1-0 at the end of the first period, sending us in to the second with Oklahoma trying to mount a counterattack.

Warriors do manage to tie it back up at 1-1 early in the second with Williiam-Francisco Parent scoring just under four minutes in to the period, but Jackson Potulny brings it right back in our favor at the halfway point of the game to put us up 2-1. Unfortunately Ethan Woolcott catches himself a holding minor, ceding the man advantage and giving Oklahoma a powerplay opportunity allowing Mason Wright to tie up the game once more before the period is out.

2-2 at the beginning of the third period and both teams aim to capitalize on any mistake made. Kyle Sorensen steals back the lead at the 13:49 mark, putting the Warriors up 3-2, but Woolcott ties it up one last time. This 3-3 stalemate would hold 'til the end of regulation time and further into a shootout where Ben Likness scored the Game Winning goal for Oklahome, giving them the win with a 4-3 lead, splitting the series.

Rhinos lead shots on goal tonight with 28 to Warriors 27, Goaltender Logan Hughes going 24 saves out of 27.







