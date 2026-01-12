Wings Split with Bulls: Get 3 of 4 Possible Points on the Weekend

The Aberdeen Wings faced off against the North Iowa Bulls in a back-to-back weekend, but this time took them on at the Odde Ice Center. Both games would be tight matches going into overtime, and shootouts, where the Wings would be able to grab 3 of 4 possible points on the weekend.

(Friday, Jan. 9th - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Friday's match up would start with the Wings knowing they would have to come out physically in order to play up to North Iowa. However, at the 13:47 mark, the Bulls' Niko Russ would find the back of the net giving them their first lead of the game. Shortly after though, it would be Keaton Weis for the Wings who would tie the game with assists coming from Taven James and Cooper Anderson. The Wings would continue to outshoot the Bulls throughout the rest of the first period, but there would be no additional scoring throughout the first period. Both teams would head to their respective locker rooms tied at 1.

In the second period, and at around the same time in the period as the first, it would be the same goal scorer, Niko Russ, who would find the lead for the Bulls again. The Wings would then find themselves on the Power Play, but unfortunately would come up unsuccessful. However, with just 55 seconds left in the period, Assistant Captain Jibber Kuhl would tie the game again with assists coming from Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin. The Bulls would get a Power Play chance after that would extend into the third period, but for the remainder of the second, no additional scoring would come from it, so again - we would be tied.

In the third, no scoring would happen until the 8:27 mark, even after a Power Play chance from both the Bulls and the Wings. This goal would come from Denis Hodas and North Iowa would reclaim their lead again. As time would wind down, the Wings would again tie the game at the 1:13 mark when Easton Edwards would get his chance at a goal, and his 14th of the season. This goal would be assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Matthew Martin. Time would run out, and the game would go into overtime.

There would be no scoring in the overtime period, and the game would then go into a shootout.

For North Iowa: Michael Malatino - goal

For the Wings: Owen Pitters - save

For North Iowa: Ivan Bercik - save

For the Wings: Jonathan Doucette - save

For North Iowa: Vitaliy Korolyuk - save

For the Wings: Easton Edwards - save

North Iowa would take game one.

(Saturday, Jan. 10 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Saturday's game would start similarly to Friday's, and again would go into a shootout, but would have a different outcome!

In the first period, both teams would have a Power Play chance, but they both would come up unsuccessful on them. At the 8:23 mark, it would be Ivan Bercik who would break the ice, and this would be the only goal of the period. For the first time all weekend, the teams would go into the locker room with one having the lead over the other.

In the second period, scoring would start right away when Jibber Kuhl would find the back of the net with help from Price Grimes and Easton Edwards. Just two minutes later, Caden Lee would also score with assists coming from Ryder Millar and Jonathan Doucette. Scoring for the wings wouldn't stop there though as Charlie Burchfield would also get a tip-in goal from Briggs Orr and Anthony Ciaramitaro. The Bulls would find a way to crawl back though as at the 4:11 mark, Marat Mikhin would score, and shortly after, the Wings would go on the Penalty Kill. Michael Malatino would score a Power Play goal, and we would be tied once again.

In the third period, the Wings would go on the Power Play halfway through the period, and the goaltender for North Iowa would have to make some huge saves in order to keep the game tied. However, no other goals would be scored and this game would again go into overtime.

As no goals would be scored in the sudden-death overtime period, the game would again go into a shootout.

For North Iowa: Fugi Suzuki - save

For the Wings: Owen Pitters - save

For North Iowa: Michael Malatino - save

For the Wings: Caden Lee - goal

For North Iowa: Vitaliy Korolyuk - save

The Wings would take game two.

The Wings now look ahead to hosting the Minnesota Mallards in the Odde Ice Center this weekend, January 16th and 17th. Friday is High School Night! High Schoolers show their school ID and get discounted tickets at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office! Saturday is College Night! College Students show your College ID and get discounted tickets at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office to get discounted tickets as well! Following Saturday's game is a Skate with the Wings!

