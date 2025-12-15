Wings Sweep Mallards in First Meeting of the Season

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Minnesota Mallards in the Odde Ice Center in their first match-up of the 2025-26 season! After the Wings have had a rough couple of games with their production of offense, they were able to come away with a weekend sweep, and outscore the Mallards 16-4 on the weekend! This weekend in the Odde also saw it all, a hat-trick, fights, multi-point games for multiple players, and short-handed goals!

(Friday, Dec. 12th - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Right away in the first period, it would seem as though it would be a tight defensive match. However, at the 13:29 mark, Sam Scheetz would find the back of the net with help from Caden Lee and Jonathan Doucette. Just a few minutes later, Easton Edwards would add to the score sheet with assists coming from Matthew Martin and Jibber Kuhl. The Wings would lead by two halfway through the first period. After, the Mallards would get their chance to respond when Mitch Vanderway would find the back of the net, but then they would find themselves on the penalty kill. With the Wings on the Power Play, Jibber Kuhl would strike just before the Power Play time would run out extending to a two goal lead for the Wings again with assistance from Gavin Reed and Price Grimes. Before the period would end, the Wings would end up on the Penalty Kill, but the Mallards would be unsuccessful. The Wings would have a 3-1 lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, it would be all Wings for scoring. Just after the two minute mark, Sam Scheetz would get his second goal of the night with help from Jonathan Doucette and Caden Lee. Just a few minutes later, Sam Scheetz would complete his hat-trick, which would be a score correction later in the game. Sam's third goal of the night would be assisted by Price Grimes and Jonathan Doucette. Both teams would take penalties over the course of the second period, but neither would be able to score on their man-advantage. Instead, with just six seconds left in the period, Price Grimes would get his chance to extend the Wings lead even further with help from Taven James and Anthony Ciaramitaro. The Wings would have a 6-1 lead heading into the final period of the night.

In the final period, it would seem as though tensions would start to boil over for the teams, but especially for the Mallards. They would take multiple penalties, and one would even get one of their players kicked out of the game. Halfway through the third, Anthony Ciaramitaro would get his fifth goal of the season with help from Taven James and Charlie Burchfield. After both teams would have to go on the Penalty Kill, and as time was running out, Keaton Weis would score with just 1:42 left on the clock. This goal would be assisted by Anthony Ciaramitaro and Charlie Burchfield. The game would end with the Wings winning with a score of 8-1.

Willum Braun was in net on Friday stopping 27 of 28, and had a GAA of 0.964.

The three Stars of the Night were Jonathan Doucette (3 assists), Price Grimes (1 goal, 2 assists), and Sam Scheetz (3 goals).

(Saturday, Dec. 13 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) The start to Saturday's game would feel very similar to Friday's, but there would be a bit more scoring throughout the second half of the first period. To start off, Sam Scheetz would again start off the scoring just before the halfway mark of the first. This goal would be assisted by Caden Lee and Jonathan Doucette. Just over two minutes later, Sam Scheetz would get his second goal of the night again with assists coming from Caden Lee, and Gavin Reed. After, there would be a fight between the Wings' Charlie Burchfield and the Mallards Becket Hinchsliff. This is when Bryce Wiitala would score for the Mallards bringing them within one. And shortly after that, the Wings would have to go on the Penalty Kill. Instead, Owen Pitters would score a short-handed goal with assists from Herman Berggren and Brody Dustin. They would still be on the Kill, and they again would find themselves scoring another short-handed goal. This time it would be scored by Caden Lee with assists from Owen Pitters and Briggs Orr. Just 20 seconds later, however, Jordan Fanti for the Mallards would score a Power Play goal to end the period.

In the second period, it would again be all Wings for scoring. The Wings would get a few Power Play chances, but would not be able to score on them. Instead, it would be their full-strength play that would come out on top. At the 6:34 mark, Brody Dustin would score his fifth goal of the season with assists coming from Owen Pitters and Jack McDonough. After some back and forth action, and with just four seconds left, Jibber Kuhl would score with help from Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin. The Wings would have a 6-2 lead heading into the final period of the weekend.

To start the third period, the Wings would find themselves on the Power Play. and just under a minute in, Owen Pitters would score his 15th goal of the season. This goal would be assisted by Easton Edwards and Jibber Kuhl. Just a few minutes later, Brody Dustin would get his second goal of the night with help from Owen Pitters and Price Grimes, extending the Wings lead even further. As time ran down on the clock, the Mallards would get a late goal from Drew Bowe, but they would not be able to climb back any further. The Wings would win night two with a score of 8-3.

Adam Dybal was in net on Saturday stopping 21 of 24, and ended the night with a .875 GAA.

The three Stars of the Night were Sam Scheetz (2 goals), Brody Dustin (2 goals, 1 assist), and Owen Pitters (2 goals, 3 assists).

The Wings will now get ready to face the Austin Bruins in the Odde Ice Center this Friday and Saturday December 19th and 20th for the last games of 2025 and before the Holidays! All tickets can be purchased at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, and all C-Express locations in Aberdeen, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office located inside the Odde!

