Amarillo Wranglers vs Corpus Christi IceRay Series Recap

Published on December 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Amarillo Wranglers came into the series fresh off a series sweep against the Shreveport Mudbugs, looking to keep their lassos out so they could wrangle up another home series sweep. In a logjammed South Division, every point for a playoff push this season will matter, so another four-point series would give the Amarillo Wranglers a strong foothold in the race for a playoff spot. As is echoed by Head Coach Michael Hill, he always says, "We look at it and take it one game at a time." Of course, it's always easy to get caught up in the mathematical equation of the playoff race, but for the Wranglers, it's all about taking care of business one day at a time, and they took care of business Friday.

Friday:

The Corpus Christi Icerays opened up the scoring midway through the 1st period. With just 2:03 left in the 1st, Ty Izadi tied it up while being assisted by Tiernan O'Rourke and Daniel Rassega. The Wranglers and Icerays both were unable to make any sort of headway on the scoresheet in the 2nd period, with both sides' goalies giving them a platform. Charles Antione-Girard was in phenomenal form, making constant big-time saves. The 3rd period magic for the Wranglers was on full display as just minutes into the 3rd, Daniel Rassega would rifle home a goal, making it a 2-1 lead for the Wranglers while being assisted by Caden Hegarty and Hayden Hedquist. The connection Daniel Rassega and Caden Hegarty have forged on the ice has been impressive. Daniel Rassega, in his past 10 games, has posted 8 goals and 7 assists for 15 points. Caden Hegarty in his past 10 games has posted a goal and 7 assists for 8 points, becoming an excellent acquisition from the Aberdeen Wings. Just minutes after Rassegas's goal, it would be Ty Izadi sending the Wranglers fans into a chorus of cheers, putting the Wranglers up 3-1. Izadi would be assisted by Daniel Rassega and Caden Hegarty. Ty Izadi has been on a heater of his own as well, posting 3 goals and an assist in his past 5 games. The Icerays would find a second goal with 1:20 left in the 3rd period with an extra attacker out on the ice, but the Wranglers would fortify their defensive structure, and Charles Antione-Girard would make some excellent saves, ensuring a 3-2 win. Charles Antoine-Girard is currently on a 3-game winning streak in net for the Amarillo Wranglers, averaging 1.64 goals allowed per game and a 0.955% save percentage over those three games.

Saturday:

Coming off a three-game winning streak, while snapping the Icerays' five-game winning streak, the Icerays had a chip on their shoulder heading into Saturday. Neither side would find the back of the net in the 1st period, so it would be a massive 2nd period for both sides. The Icerays would strike first in the 2nd period. With 4:41 left in the 2nd period, Daniel Rassega would receive a perfect tape-to-tape pass from Ty Izadi; with just the goalie to beat, Rassega would weave his way past the Corpus goalie, burying a beautiful goal, sending the stuffed animals for Teddy Bear toss night flying. The joy and jubilation would be short-lived, though, as the Wranglers would head to the penalty box, and just seconds into the penalty kill, the Icerays would go up 2-1. Venturing into the 3rd period, the Wranglers would need to stay stout and disciplined to ensure a way back into the game. With 9:38 left in the 3rd, the Icerays would bury another power play goal, extending their lead to 3-1. The Wranglers would pull their goalie, Gavin Schahn, for an extra attacker in hopes of being able to tie the game up, but alas, the Icerays would find the back of the empty net and a 4-1 win.

Amarillo Wranglers Head Coach Michael Hill had this to say about Saturday's loss:

"We just need to go back to work and make sure we are doing things the Wrangler Way." "We were not physical enough tonight and just need to take it one game at a time."

The Wranglers are currently 3-1 in December, as they are looking to tally some more wins this month as they head down to Odessa, Texas, to take on the Odessa Jackalopes. This season the Wranglers are 3-2 against their Austin Hose Rivarly Cup rivals. A road series sweep would see the Wranglers the winners of the Austin Hose Rivalry Cup. A split would see the Wranglers go up 4-3 in the series. With their final one-off game, a potentially massive match-up to determine the winner of this season's Austin Hose Rivalry Cup. You can tune into the games on the road via NAHLTV via the away feed and the Amarillo Wranglers' YouTube channel audio-only stream.







