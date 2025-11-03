Wranglers Split Weekend Set vs El Paso Rhinos

Published on November 3, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

10/31 Recap:

It was an early puck drop for the Amarillo Wranglers as they hosted their annual kid's day game. The Budweiser Bullpen was noisy before the puck was even dropped with school kid's excited to watch the Amarillo Wranglers hit the ice. The Wranglers would find themselves in trouble after the 1st period with 4 trips to the penalty box that paved way for the El Paso Rhinos to slot home two power play goals. Caden Hegraty would get set up from Kirill Evstigneev to make it a one goal game. Alfons Jentler 58 seconds later would jam the puck into the back of the net while being assisted by Hayden Hedquist, and Igor Petrov. In the final two minutes of the 2nd period the El Paso Rhinos would restore their lead causing a headache to the Wranglers that seem to seep into the 3rd period. The Wranlgers just couldn't find their rhythm in the 3rd period as El Paso would score halfway through the 3rd period before punching home an empty net goal. The Wranglers would fall 5-2, and the guys seemed utterly crestfallen as well knowing that wasn't their usual style of play put on display. The Wranglers would turn their attention to Saturday night knowing two points in the bank would be a massive locker room boost before heading into their final off week of the season.

11/1 Recap:

Hot dog did the Wranglers come out with a sharpness to them after a disappointing game the day before. Everyone was finishing their checks, tying their man up on the boards, and forechecking hard all night long. Domenkis Domokejevs would rifle home the first goal of the game with 16:28 in the 2nd. Mason Lupo was like a moth to a lamp on the forecheck, and his intense pressure would see the Rhinos turn the puck over paving way for him to pick out Domeniks Domokejves with a pass who slotted it top bins giving the Wranglers a 1-0 lead after the 2nd period. Less than two minutes into the 3rd Jacob Miller would prod one home giving the Wranglers a 2-0 lead. Miller would be assisted by Jake Boulanger, and Danylo Dolin. With 9:39 left in the 3rd the Wranglers would take advantage of the man advantage as Jake Boulanger would put the Wranglers up 3-0 sending the Budweiser Bullpen wild. Boulanger would be assisted by Danylo Dolin, and Jacob Miller on the power-play goal. The El Paso Rhinos wouldn't go quietly into the night though as they would make it a 3-1 score line with 8:37 left in the 3rd. The Rhinos would slot home a second goal with 4:29 left in the 3rd. The Wranglers displayed great mental fortitude after seeing their 3-goal lead vanish as they held on by just a goal. The Rhinos would try to pull their goalie but the mental from the wranglers was strong, displaying great puck possession as the Rhinos couldn't toss an extra attacker on the ice until the final minute of the 3rd period. Charles Antione-Girard who would make 27 saves on 29 shots kept making some big time saves, and great structure in the Wranglers defensive zone saw the Wranglers pick up a 3-2 win before heading into their final off week of the season giving the guys a morale boost.

The Amarillo Wranglers return home next November 21st/22nd. November 21st is Pooch on the Pond night featuring a pet beauty contest, and giveaways. November 22nd is Military Appreciation Night! The Wranglers will be donning Military themed sweaters/jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. All active duty, and veterans get into the Military Night game for free with their Military ID so spread the word, if you know anyone who is active duty or a veteran, we would love to have them join us!







