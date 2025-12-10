Wranglers Broil the Mudbugs with a Sweep

Published on December 9, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







It was a massive home series coming off a 5-game losing streak for the Amarillo Wranglers, who had something to prove. The ebbs & flows of a hockey season can be glamorous but also bring gloom. The mood around the team heading into a series with the red-hot Shreveport Mudbugs was positive, as the guys knew they were better than previous scorelines that didn't always fully reflect their work rate. It was also a second reunion for Wranglers Head Coach Michael Hill against his former coaching partner in crime, Jason Campbell. Earlier in the season the Wranglers got a road series sweep over the Mudbugs, but this was a different-looking Shreveport side than what we saw earlier in the season.

Friday:

If you are someone who loves big-time goalie saves and a heart-pounding close game, this was the best bang for your buck game you might ever witness. The Wranglers' offense was like a spark plug ready to burst with so many amazing chances in the 1st and 2nd periods, but Shreveport Mudbugs goalie Tyler Hodges was putting his side on his back with some massive saves. Eventually the Amarillo Wranglers defense had really their only breakdown of the entire evening as Evan Hoglund curled in a shot not many goalies could save, even if given 100 chances to try and do so. After the 1st period the Mudbugs took a slim 1-0 lead into the locker room. The 2nd period was more of the same, with both goalies giving their teams a platform to work with. Charles Antione-Girard was locked in, looking to give his side a chance to keep peppering Hodges, hoping the brick wall would eventually come crumbling down.

It would take everything the Wranglers had to rifle home a goal heading into the third period, and it was a man known for heroics on home ice, Jake Boulanger who would slot home the game-tying goal. A gorgeous setup was on full display as Caden Hegarty would find Daniel Rassega who would dish it off with a between-the-legs pass to Jake Boulanger whose goal gave the Wranglers a chance at all two points. The Wranglers and Mudbugs were unable to find anything in a five-minute overtime, so both sides would go the extra distance to a shootout. Both sides' goalies, who had an outstanding game, were both called upon yet again by their teams looking to secure the extra point. Hodges would keep two Wranglers at bay, but it would be Alfons Jentler who weaved his way through the crease, tucking home a gorgeous shoot-out goal. Charles Antione-Girard just needed to make one third and final stop in the shoot-out for the Wranglers to skate off with a win. The Wranglers' netminder would make another heroic save, as the Wranglers would skate off with a 2-1 shootout win.

Saturday:

The notion of how Saturday would pan out by most was similar to Friday night, with another close contest the entire night. Well, sometimes it's good to be wrong, as the Wranglers offense was humming like a high-end sports car all night long. The Wranglers' offense didn't fully click off the bat in the 1st period, but Ty Izadi would put the keys in the ignition. Izadi would be assisted by Daniel Rassega and Caden Hegarty, who both would go on to have quite the night! The Mudbugs would tie it up with 27 seconds left in the 1st, so that same notion of a close game was still on the table, but that table would soon fracture just like the twine holding together the Mudbugs' net. As both teams headed back out for the 2nd period, everyone had no idea what we were about to witness. That high-end sports car offense was no longer sitting in neutral but instead was barreling down the ice. Carter Williams, recently brought in from the St. Cloud Norseman, got the 2nd period, and the Wranglers' sticks were red hot from there on. Williams would be assisted by Landon Poe and Jake Thornton all while the Wranglers were short-handed on the penalty kill.

Minutes later Mason Lupo would light the lamp, putting the Wranglers up 3-1, while being assisted by Jake Thornton and Carter Williams. With 4:20 left in the 2nd period, Ethan Ogle would rifle off a cannon of a shot that would find the back of the net while popping the water bottle in the process. Ogle would be assisted by Caden Hegarty and Daniel Rassega. The Wranglers would skate off into the final intermission up 4-1, greeted by rapturous cheers from the fans in attendance. The 3rd period would see the Wranglers' red-hot offense fully catch fire with three more goals; the Mudbugs would find a solo effort on a quick faceoff win early in the 3rd period, but the Wranglers were not about to leave the door open for a comeback as the score was 4-2. With 6:56 left in the 3rd, Caden Hegarty would slam the door shut on any possible comeback, netting the Wranglers' fifth goal of the night. Hegraty would be assisted by Daniel Rassega and Hayden Hedquist.

The Wranglers would put the finishing touches on a seven-goal night with two power-play goals. With 5:37 left in the 3rd, Daniel Rassega would find the back of the net while being assisted by Caden Hegarty and Cru Smith. Finally, with 1:07 left in the 3rd Friday night's shootout, hero Alfons Jentler was on target, rifling home the seventh and final goal of the night. Jentler would be assisted by Tiernan O'Rourke and Danlyo Dolin.

Caden Hegarty and Daniel Rassega would both notch four-point nights, and Charles Antoine-Girard's heroics in net both nights would earn him South Division 2nd star of the week honors. The Amarillo Wranglers are at home again this Friday/Saturday with two amazing promotional nights! Friday will be alternate identity night as the Wranglers will don a new name and jerseys. Saturday night is one of the best nights in all of hockey: the Teddy Bear Toss! Bring any cuddle plushie with you to the game, and when the Wranglers score their first goal of the game, you can toss the cuddly plushies onto the ice, which will be gathered up and donated to local charities!

Make sure to get your tickets ahead of time at https://www.panhandletickets.com







North American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.