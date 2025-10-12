Alumni Update: Carter Clafton, a Brick Wall against Denver

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The former Amarillo Wrangler netminder would start in the crease for Air Force Hockey Friday night, 10/10/25. Air Force was taking on powerhouse Denver, which would prove a tough test for any team. It was Clafton's heroics in net that night that would allow Air Force to secure a point from Denver in a 1-1 tie. Clafton posted 58 saves in the process. Carter Clafton, for the Wranglers, featured in 45 games and earned a commitment to the Air Force Academy.

Carter would see limited time in the crease for Air Force in his first two seasons, getting only 4 starts in net. If Carter Clafton has taught us anything, it's perseverance, believing in yourself, and patience. Those three words are echoed in what Amarillo Wranglers General Manager Harry Mahood had to say about Carter Clafton when asked about Carter Clafton's performance for Air Foce.

"We are really happy for Carter and his family. Incredible performance against Denver, a state rival and perennial favorite to win the Frozen Four. Carter was a stabilizing force for our program and was beloved by the fans and his teammates. Carter is a testament to the importance of staying patient and believing in yourself each and every day. It will be exciting to follow his ongoing journey, on and off the ice."

It is safe to say after Carter Clafton's performance against Denver we will hopefully see more games in the crease for the former Wrangler goalie this season for Air Force.







