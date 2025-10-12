Hoglund's Pair of Goals Helps Bugs Earn a Point in Shootout Loss to IceRays

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-4-2) got a pair of goals from Evan Hoglund to help his team earn a point in a 3-2 shootout defeat by the hands of the Corpus Christi IceRays at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

Corpus Christi grabbed the only goal of the opening frame as William Stewart mustered in his first goal of the season at 3:31 to give the IceRays an early 1-0 edge. SHV out-shot CC 15-10 after one.

After CC tallied another goal early in the second, the Bugs responded on the PP as Evan Hoglund rifled home his second goal in as many games from the LW circle to make it a 2-1 contest. SHV led in SOG, 30-16 after two.

The Bugs found the equalizer from Hoglund on the PP w/ a rocket of a shot from the LW circle to knot the game up, 2-2 at 3:55 of the 3rd.

The game would stay tied throughout the rest of the 3rd and OT sending the contest into a shootout session. The game-winning goal was scored from Billy Biedermann in the 5th round sending the IceRays to a 3-2 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs will continue their homestand as they'll begin a two-game series against the New Mexico Ice Wolves next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







