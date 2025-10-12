Vlad Bryzgalov Makes 51 Saves in IceRays' Shootout Win Over Mudbugs

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (4-5-0) leave Shreveport with an exhilarating shootout victory over the Shreveport Mudbugs (5-4-2), winning 3-2 on Saturday night. Goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov was sensational in net, making 51 saves en route to his third win of the season.

"That was pure heart out there tonight - every player left it all on the ice. In the shootout, it comes down to nerves and trust, and our guys delivered. And what can you even say about Bryzgalov? 51 saves - he was a wall tonight. That kind of performance gives your team the belief that anything's possible," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques.

Déjà vu struck the IceRays after taking a penalty in the opening minute for the second straight night, setting up an early Shreveport power play. This time, however, the IceRays rectified their mistakes and killed it off, thanks to big stops from Bryzgalov, who made four of his 15 first period saves on that penalty kill. Corpus Christi followed up with a power play goal from William Stewart, his second of the season, to take a 1-0 lead. Stewart's goal stood as the only tally of the first period.

With their first lead of the weekend, the IceRays kept the pressure on to begin the second period in search of an insurance marker. They were rewarded when Nick Peragine's centering pass pinballed off sticks and skates before crawling across the goal line to make it 2-0. As expected, Shreveport responded, converting on their third power play of the game with a one-timer from Evan Hoglund that fluttered into the top corner, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Despite late chances for both sides, the IceRays held their lead heading into the second intermission.

Early in the third, Corpus Christi found themselves shorthanded once again after a five-minute major, giving the Mudbugs a golden opportunity to flip the game. Just 13 seconds into the power play, Hoglund buried his second of the night to tie the game 2-2. The IceRays managed to survive the remaining 4:37 of the major, keeping their hopes alive for a weekend split.

Bryzgalov was spectacular the rest of the way, turning aside a period-high 19 shots, bringing his total to 49 by the end of regulation and sending the game to overtime.

Shreveport fired all five shots in the extra frame, but once again, Bryzgalov stood tall, denying every chance during the five-minute 3-on-3 period. For the second straight week, the IceRays headed to a shootout looking for the extra point.

Grayson Gerhard kicked off the shootout with a goal, giving the IceRays the early advantage. Shreveport's Duke Erhard answered in round two, followed by a James Chase goal for Corpus Christi. Joseph Samango responded to force sudden death.

In the fifth round, IceRays veteran Billy Biedermann rifled a shot upstairs to put Corpus Christi ahead once again. With the game on the line, Shreveport turned to Carter McKay, but Bryzgalov shut the door, capping off a 51-save performance and sealing a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory for the IceRays.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center on October 17th and 18th for a two-game showdown against the El Paso Rhinos. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at just $5!

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







