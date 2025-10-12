Weekend Recap October 10-12

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







For the first time this season, the Tauros traveled to Aberdeen to battle the top-ranked Wings, as they returned to the state of South Dakota for the second consecutive weekend. The Tauros were victors of the season series last year, holding a 5-3 record against their South Dakota rival.

Friday night began with the Wings grabbing an early lead just under ten minutes into the opening period at the Odde. Wings' forward Jack McDonough was able to touch home a wraparound feed from Matthew Martin to go up, 1-0.

With just over four minutes remaining in the period, the Tauros would respond on a shot from Solominsky that found nylon past Aberdeen netminder Adam Dybal to pull the game even at aces.

The goal from Solominsky would be credited as his second of the year, with assists coming from Ori and Fate.

The first-period horn would sound as both teams arrived at the first intermission tied up at one apiece. Through 20 minutes of play at the Odde, the Tauros outshot the Wings 9-6.

Aberdeen would restore their lead in the second period with just 2:32 remaining in the frame as Keaton Weis would feather one in past Loponen in front of the left side of the net for his first of the year.

That would be all the second period would have to offer as the Wings would take a 2-1 lead into the dressing room. Shots in the period would favor the Wings 15-7.

The second period would only feature one penalty as both teams, through 40 minutes of play, were scoreless on the extra man advantage.

Matthew Martin would find the point sheet for the second time of the night, under two minutes into the third period, as he wired one in blocker side from the right wing to extend the Aberdeen lead to two.

Assisting on the Martin goal were Easton Edwards and Anthony Ciaramitaro.

A slashing minor on the Tauros would give the Wings a power play just minutes later that resulted in the second goal of the period for Aberdeen as Sam Sheetz would pot his fifth goal of the season, as the Wings' lead swelled to three.

Just over a minute later, Artem Prima would pull the Tauros back within two on a shorthanded goal that came off a rush along the left wing as Prima fired it in past Dybal's left side.

The Tauros would get another one back courtesy of Jakub Habla as he notched his third of the season just over a minute after Prima's goal, as the Tauros would cut the lead to just one goal.

Assisting on Habla's goal were Wiklund and Pajik for their fifth and third assists of the season, respectively.

The Tauros comeback attempt would fall short, however, as Owen Pitters would put the icing on the cake for Aberdeen with a power play goal of his own, as Aberdeen would take the Friday night contest in front of their home fans.

In net for the Wings getting the win was Adam Dybal, saving 30 of 33 and improving his season record to 4-1-0.

Saturday night would bring the Tauros an opportunity to salvage a series split in enemy territory before returning home to the Magic City.

Despite a solid start for the men from the Magic City, it was Aberdeen's night.

Through a scoreless first period, Aberdeen would quickly control the shots advantage, holding a 10-8 advantage over Minot through 20 minutes of play at the Odde.

Aberdeen would begin their dominant night in the second period as Easton Edwards would find the back of the net for the first time this season as he put in the cage on the backside off a feed from Cooper Anderson.

That goal would come with 1:57 remaining in the period as the score would hold as the second period horn sounded.

The third period featured four goals from the Wings, coming by way of Edwards, Spari-Leben, Ciaramataro, and Pitters as the Wings cruised to a 5-0 victory on Saturday night to complete the weekend sweep.

Getting the shutout in net for the Wings was goaltender William Braun, as he saved 21 of 21 shots faced.

With the win, the Wings' record improved to 8-1-0 on the season, with their only loss coming to the United States National Team Development Program at the NAHL Showcase. The Wings would enter and exit the weekend against the Tauros in first place in the Central Division.

The Tauros' record now sits at 2-5-2, good for sixth in the Central.

Following the weekend, the Tauros will now shift their attention to next week as they make the trip to Minnesota to take on the Austin Bruins for the first time this season. Those games, and all Tauros' games, will be broadcast on NAHL TV along with a free live audio-only broadcast available on the Tauros' Facebook, YouTube, and Mixlr pages.

The Tauros will return home next on October 24th and 25th to take on this same Aberdeen Wings team. Tickets for those games can be purchased on the Tauros' online ticketing site. That weekend will be the annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Maysa Arena as the Tauros don their "Uff-Das" specialty jerseys.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com







North American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.