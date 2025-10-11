Wolverines Come up One Short in Hard-Fought Loss
October 11, 2025
The Wolverines outshot the Wilderness 38-31 but couldn't find the back of the net enough to secure the win, falling 4-3 on home ice.

Sam Evert opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, giving Anchorage an early 1-0 lead. However, the Wilderness responded with two goals before the end of the first to take control.

Midway through the second period, Xander Mullens was ejected after being the aggressor in a fight, leading to a Wilderness power-play goal that extended their lead to 3-1.

Andrew Karkoc cut the deficit late in the frame off a setup from Luc Bydal and Cole Frawner. The Wilderness added another in the third, but Connor Jalbert kept the Wolverines within reach with a goal in the final 35 seconds, just shy of forcing overtime.

The two will finish the series tomorrow, puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

