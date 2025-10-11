Wolverines Come up One Short in Hard-Fought Loss
Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines outshot the Wilderness 38-31 but couldn't find the back of the net enough to secure the win, falling 4-3 on home ice.
Sam Evert opened the scoring with an unassisted goal, giving Anchorage an early 1-0 lead. However, the Wilderness responded with two goals before the end of the first to take control.
Midway through the second period, Xander Mullens was ejected after being the aggressor in a fight, leading to a Wilderness power-play goal that extended their lead to 3-1.
Andrew Karkoc cut the deficit late in the frame off a setup from Luc Bydal and Cole Frawner. The Wilderness added another in the third, but Connor Jalbert kept the Wolverines within reach with a goal in the final 35 seconds, just shy of forcing overtime.
The two will finish the series tomorrow, puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.
Grab your tickets now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
North American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025
- Wolverines Come up One Short in Hard-Fought Loss - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Wolverines Come up One Short in Hard-Fought Loss
- Home Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Wolverines Struggle in Home Opener, Look to Regroup After 9-2 Loss
- Home Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines
- Wolverines' Comeback Effort Cut Short by Jets