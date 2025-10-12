Warriors Drop Finale vs Brahmas, Head Home for 8-Game Homestand

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors were defeated by the Brahmas by a score of 7-1 on Saturday night. The Brahmas, keen off a dominant victory the night before, started off quickly once again with 2 first period goals. Not much was going for Oklahoma in the first, managing just 4 shots in the frame. Then, in the second, Lone Star would tack on 3 more tallies despite getting outshot in the period. The Warriors would muster 12 shots in the second, but none unfortunately found the back of the net. Turnovers really hurt Oklahoma in the contest. At least 5 Brahma goals came off of Warrior turnovers. The 3rd period was sadly not much better for Oklahoma, although there was a bright spot. Lone Star would score twice more early in the period to make it 7-0, but on a beautifully read play by '08 forward Keaton Martin, Keaton stole a loose puck, beat two Brahmas, and buried the breakaway chance, ending the Brahma's shutout bid. It's Martin's first goal of his career in the North American Hockey League, a great start to his young campaign as just an '08. Oklahoma would tie the game up in shots, but tonight's final score ended at 7-1.

The Warriors are back home for next 4 weekends, as the start the homestand with a matchup against the Amarillo Wranglers next Friday and Saturday night. Both games will be streamed live on NATV and on Youtube, Audio Only.

