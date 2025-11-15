Turnovers Prove Costly as Warriors Drop Game 1 in Shreveport

Published on November 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Three critical turnovers cost the Warriors three goals en route to a 4-2 loss on Friday night in Shreveport. The Mudbugs capitalized on a pair of Warrior errors just six seconds apart in the 1st period to quickly snatch a 2-0 lead and never looked back despite attempts from Oklahoma. The Mudbugs would tally a 3rd early in the 2nd period before Ben Likness scored his 9th goal of the season (20th point) on a 5-3 opportunity. Bronson Sabol picked up the assist. It would remain 3-1 Mudbug lead late into the 3rd when some Warrior magic began to take place. After taking a penalty with just six minutes left, the Warriors found themselves down a man and needing something special. Ronnie Wade answered that call with a dazzling shorthanded goal to cut the Shreveport lead to just one with three minutes left. It is the Warriors 2nd shorthanded goal of the year and Ronnie's 5th tally of the season. The magic was sadly short-lived however as Shreveport would find a way to light the lamp just a minute later and regain the two-goal advantage. That is where the game came to a conclusion as Shreveport held off the Warrior comeback bid, 4-2. The game overall was really one of missed chances for Oklahoma, as they had numerous chances with the puck both inside and just around the blue paint of the Shreveport goal. The Warriors will hope for some puck luck to return tomorrow as they take on the Mudbugs for their first day game of the year, a 2:00 PM start.

