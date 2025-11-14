Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on November 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

It's game day at the Sullivan Arena as the Wisconsin Windigo and Anchorage Wolverines clash in a crucial matchup. The teams sit neck-and-neck in the standings, with Anchorage trailing by just three points.

Both teams enter the weekend hot, each winning four of their last five and carrying momentum into this two-game set.

Anchorage sees two fresh faces hit the roster tonight: 2005-born goaltender Kai Weigel out of Bismarck, ND, and 6'2" 2006-born forward Nikolai Meshkantsov of Russia.

The series opens tonight with a 7:30 PM puck drop. Doors at 6:00 PM.

