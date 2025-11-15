Samango Nets a Pair as the Bugs Push Past the Warriors

Published on November 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (7-7-4) got a pair of goals from Joe Samango to help push his team past the Oklahoma Warriors, 4-2 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Bugs got off to a fast start as Duke Ehrhard held the zone and snapped home his fifth goal of the season from the slot at 4:35 of the opening frame to give SHV the early 1-0 edge. Shreveport stuck again just six seconds later at 4:41 and Joe Samango raced through to the LW circle and slapped home his second goal in as many games to help the Bugs jump out to an early 2-0 advantage.

SHV increased their lead in the second as Samango sniped in his second goal of the game in the middle to make it a 3-0 contest. OKW responded w/ a goal from Ben Likness near the end of the period to make it a 3-1 ballgame. The Bugs led in SOG, 19-13 after two.

The Warriors would creep closer at 14:09 of the third as Ronnie Wade would tally one on a breakaway to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Bugs would put the game away as Jake Stock would roof in his fourth goal of the campaign to push the lead to 4-2.

Tyler Hodges made 19 stops to earn the win in net.

The Bugs and Warriors will conclude their two-game series tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







