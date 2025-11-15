IceRays Drop Third Straight in 4-1 Loss to Lone Star

Published on November 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (6-9-1) dropped their third straight game in a 4-1 loss to the Lone Star Brahmas (12-1-3) on Friday night at the Nytex Sports Centre. It marks their second three-game losing streak of the season. The IceRays mustered just 17 shots in the contest.

"We didn't generate enough sustained pressure tonight," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "Lone Star is a disciplined team, and when you give them momentum early, they make you pay. We need to be sharper, especially in the offensive zone, and find a way to bounce back tomorrow."

The opening segment flew by as both teams skated well while searching for the first goal. The Brahmas hoped to break through on the night's first power play, but the IceRays successfully killed off Jack MacKenzie's tripping minor. However, just two seconds after his release from the penalty box, Brahmas defenseman Denver Damphousse opened the scoring to make it 1-0 Brfahmas. The lead was short-lived as Corpus Christi responded 37 seconds later with Easton Swift's third goal of the season through traffic.

With the game tied, the South Division's top offense struck twice more in just over a minute. Goals from Vincenzo Capano and Christian Venticinque gave Lone Star a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period was quiet offensively, with both teams combining for only nine shots. Even so, the Brahmas extended their lead in the opening minute when Anthony Capello one-timed a pass from Camden Prier off the post and in, making it 4-1. That would be the period's only goal, and both teams failed to convert on their lone power-play opportunities.

The NAHL's stingiest defensive team shut down the IceRays in the final frame, allowing just four shots. IceRays goaltender Vlad Bryzgalov faced a period-high 12 shots, turning them all aside and finishing with 22 saves in the loss. At the other end, Nick Rempel stopped 16 shots to secure his sixth consecutive win as the Brahmas took the series opener, 4-1.

NEXT GAME The IceRays wrap up the series with the Brahmas tomorrow night at the Nytex Sports Centre with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tune into the game live on NAHLTV or listen on the Retro Radio CC app! Pregame show kicks off 15 minutes before the game.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Ice Out Hunger presented by HEB is a chance for the IceRays and our fans to give back to the Coastal Bend community. Fans that bring in five canned goods will receive one free ticket to the game. All donations will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank. GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID. Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.