IceRays Acquire Andrej Paricka from Shreveport in Exchange for Grayson Gerhard

Published on November 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Chief Executive Officer Steve Donner announced today the team has acquired forward Andrej Paricka, a 2025 Tender, and 2026 Tender from the Shreveport Mudbugs in exchange for forward Greyson Gerhard.

"Moving a veteran player is never easy, but we felt the deal was necessary to change the complexion of our roster and create new opportunities," said Donner. Andrej brings elements we've been missing, and the additional future assets give us flexibility as we continue to build. We appreciate everything Greyson brought to this organization, and we believe this move puts us in a better position moving forward."

Paricka, 20, skated in 125 career games with the Mudbugs, posting 16 goals and 49 points. He set career highs during the 2024-25 season in every offensive category, finishing the year at +10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward has recorded 7 points in 15 games this season with the Mudbugs. Andrej hails from Poprad, Slovakia, where he suited up for a combined 21 games with the Slovakian U18 and U20 National Teams.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Ice Out Hunger presented by HEB is a chance for the IceRays and our fans to give back to the Coastal Bend community. Fans that bring in five canned goods will receive one free ticket to the game. All donations will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

