Norsemen Come up Short Once Again this Weekend against Bismarck

Published on November 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud came up short again this past weekend against Bismarck falling 3-2 on Friday night and 6-3 on Saturday.

Friday night's game was a tight back and forth affair. Bismarck opened the scoring with a power play just a couple minutes into the game, but St. Cloud came back to tie it up early in the 2nd with Avry Shaw's 3rd of the year from Gabriel Bugeaud and Tanner Hunt. A few minutes later Bismarck regained the lead, but it was Gave Gallivan tying it up back up for the Norsemen moments later. Wyatt Farrell and Sam Kartch assisted on Gallivan's 1st of the season. Tied 2-2 heading down the stretch in the 3rd period, Bismarck scored the game winner with 1:51 to play.

Saturday night the Norsemen jumped out to a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the game. Tanner Hunt scored his 6th of year just:11 seconds into the game with an assist from Gabriel Bugeaud. Then Luke Pazzia scored his 1st Norsemen goal off an assist from Sam Crane for the two-goal lead. Bismarck came back though with two at the end of the first and two in the second to build a 4-2 lead heading into the 3rd period. William Esterbrooks cut the lead to one at 4-3 with his 6th of the year five minutes into the 3rd with assist from Wyatt Farrell, but Bismarck responded with the final two goals.

St. Cloud (6-10-3 - 15 pts) will travel to North Iowa (10-8-0-1 - 21 pts) on Saturday for a 6:30 puck drop.

