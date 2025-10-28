Alex Sandhu Central Division Star of the Week

The 6-foot-2 skater from Delta, British Columbia, Canada, Alex Sandhu featured a six-point weekend for the Norsemen. Starting things off on Friday night, the second-year veteran played a role in every goal scored by St. Cloud. Sandhu tallied his first goal of the night at the 12:39 minute mark in the first frame. He then went on to be the primary assist on Sam Crane's goal in the second period. His offensive work continued into the third period, where he tallied his second goal, this time on the man advantage. Less than four minutes later, he provides the set-up on William Esterbrook's game-tying power-play goal. The Norsemen would eventually fall to the North Iowa Bulls in overtime; however, his offensive prowess kept St. Cloud fighting in the contest. Heading into Saturday night, the '05 forward tallied his second power-play goal of the season during the second period of the matchup. Sandhu would continue to show up on the scoresheet with an assist on Tanner Hunt's goal at the 5:49 mark in the middle frame. The Norsemen would secure a 4-3 victory over North Iowa on home ice.

¬â¹Sandhu featured a career-high four-point game on Friday night. He tallied three goals while making three assists during the weekend series. The second-year veteran currently ranks first on his roster with 19 points and 13 assists. Additionally, the 6-foot-2 skater has shown up on the scoresheet for the Norsemen in 12 out of 13 games this season.

Head coach of the Norsemen, Joe Exter, explains the impact of Sandhu on their team's weekend performance.

"Alex played strongly all weekend and demonstrated how he is one of the top players in the league. Each shift, he was determined to drive the team. He did this all weekend, helping our team earn three points."







